Nebraska State Patrol investigating shooting in Peru

PERU, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol is working an investigation with the assistance of Nemaha County Sheriff’s after a man was shot during an altercation over the weekend.

According to NSP, two neighbors got into a disagreement around 9 p.m. Saturday near the 1200 block of Sixth Street in Peru.

Their preliminary investigation revealed a 25-year-old man was shot by a 58-year-old man. The victim was taken to Bryan Health Center West Campus in Lincoln and later released, but authorities said his injuries were not life-threatening.

NSP said they took over the case because they have different resources to help in the investigation, such as being able to reconstruct the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and NSP said no additional details on the incident will be released until their investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.