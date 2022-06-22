Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol investigating shooting in Peru

(None)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERU, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol is working an investigation with the assistance of Nemaha County Sheriff’s after a man was shot during an altercation over the weekend.

According to NSP, two neighbors got into a disagreement around 9 p.m. Saturday near the 1200 block of Sixth Street in Peru.

Their preliminary investigation revealed a 25-year-old man was shot by a 58-year-old man. The victim was taken to Bryan Health Center West Campus in Lincoln and later released, but authorities said his injuries were not life-threatening.

NSP said they took over the case because they have different resources to help in the investigation, such as being able to reconstruct the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and NSP said no additional details on the incident will be released until their investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a'Ron Burns, 17 years old, makes rolled ice cream at his store, Roll-N-Sweetz.
17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha
Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior
44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine
Former Omaha Police officer’s firing after 2020 protest incident upheld

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man collecting petition signatures threatens another petition worker with knife
North Omaha drowning
OPD responds to drowning in north Omaha
Rusty's Morning Forecast
CWS 2022: Tailgating in Lot D