Nebraska education department taking applications for school safety task force

State officials want to convene a task force to address current safety protocols in Nebraska schools.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Education is looking for people interested in joining its school safety task force.

The task force, created on the heels of the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead, will be charged with reviewing and further strategizing current school safety and security policies for the state’s schools.

Anyone can apply to be on the state task force, according to a Wednesday news release from the DOE, which notes: “Every issue and idea will be on the table for consideration.”

ONLINE APPLICATION: Nebraska School Safety Task Force

Once formed, the group’s mandate is to “review current school safety, security, and preparedness practices and identify evidence-based strategies and solutions to ensure Nebraska’s schools remain safe,” according to the task force website.

“We are recommitting our efforts to keep students and educators safe. From mental health supports and the new Safe2Help Report Line, Nebraska schools are committed to early interventions for students in need. Likewise, school buildings are equipped with the necessary infrastructure and personnel as security best practices are studied and shared. Recently, millions in Federal COVID relief aid sent to Nebraska schools was targeted at student welfare and supports...

In the coming weeks and months Nebraska education leaders will ask tough questions, process gathered information, listen to experts, and assist schools in doing everything in our power to keep students safe.”

Nebraska Department of Education

In May, State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont called on state Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt to create the task force on May 26, two days after the Uvalde shooting.

