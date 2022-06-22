Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty Thursday afternoon storms, a better chance late

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday evening stays calm and mild with temperatures falling into the mid 60s by early Thursday. We start off dry with an isolated shower or weak storm possible, mainly S of the Metro by noon. A better chance for scattered activity builds in between 3PM-7PM, these showers/storms will be hit or miss and on the weaker side.

Spotty afternoon-evening storms (wowt)

Storms will become more likely after 10 PM as a round builds in from the SW.

Stronger late night storms (wowt)

These late night storms bring an isolated severe risk mainly SW of the Metro... hail and strong wind gusts are the main threats.

Severe weather risk (wowt)

Storms travel NE into early Friday with overnight storms looking likely in the Metro. They lose some strength as they move NE but could bring a heavy round of rain, lightning, small hail and gusty winds as they move through. Storms and showers clear Friday morning.

Overnight storms (wowt)

We’ll make a jump to 87 Friday as clouds clear for the afternoon. We’ll drop back to the low to mid 80s by Saturday with returning storm chances mainly in the morning... Sunday will be cooler in the 70s! From there we’ll warm back through the 80s and hit the 90s by the end of next work week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

