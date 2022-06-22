CWS 2022: Vintage vendors a growing hit in Omaha’s Baseball Village

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - They say what’s old will be new again, and local vendors in the College World Series Baseball Village are taking advantage of the trend.

Vintage clothing items are selling quickly, says two vendors from the metro area.

“They’re all vintage, they’re all one of a kind,” says Sarah Ohrt, who owns Disohrted Vintage.

Ohrt thrifts vintage items and breathes new life into them.

“It actually started, I found a whale bag, like a gift bag, and posted it on my Instagram for $5 and it sold within like five minutes, and I was like, ‘if I could sell a vintage whale gift bag, then let’s see if I can do clothing,’ and it just kind of spiraled after that.”

This is Ohrt’s second year vending at the College World Series.

“We hand-pick every item you guys see out here and we either crop it, cut it, distress it, do whatever we think might look best, and we kind of put our own little unique twist on it.”

Ohrt will also take shoppers’ vintage clothes they already own and give them a new twist, whether it’s adding screen printing or sewing them to a vintage flannel.

“That’s probably my favorite part, every piece has its own story and its own history so it makes everything a lot of fun.”

“I’ve been doing this for about 10 years, I started just collecting it as a hobby and grew it into a business over time,” Joseph Pierce tells 6 News.

This is Pierce’s first year as a vendor in the Baseball Village. He too, hand-picks the vintage items that go on the racks.

“Baseball jerseys, basketball jerseys, vintage t-shirts, crewnecks,” he says. “I do travel a lot so, I like going to flea markets, estate sales, garage sales, buying stuff from old friends I’ve made over time.”

Pierce says the vintage trend is making a heavy comeback.

“When I first started, it wasn’t really a thing, and then in the last like three to four years, it really got popular and a lot of people are doing it.”

Both vendors say the best part about selling vintage, is the nostalgia.

“I had a gal that ordered a sweatshirt from me and her father had passed away and it reminded her of her dad and he had the same exact sweatshirt that she bought from me, growing up,” Ohrt says.

“It’s cool to see out-of-town people and older people like, ‘oh I’ve seen this, I had it when I was a kid or when I was younger,’ and then the younger crowds like ‘oh this is really cool,’ and enjoy it,” Pierce adds.

