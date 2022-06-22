CWS 2022: Tailgating in Lot D

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many of the best players in college baseball are in Omaha right now.

Did the best fans come to cheer them on?

In Lot D, the headquarters of CWS tailgating, each group has its own story of what keeps them coming here each year. Whether their teams are here or not, the greatest show on dirt draws people from across the nation to Omaha.

“I’m from Covington, Louisiana.”

Becky Holland and her husband have devoted LSU fans. For over a decade, they have been making Omaha their home away for 10 days each June.

Even if their Tigers aren’t here.

“I wish it was LSU but they aren’t here this year. But we just love college baseball and really you are getting the best eight teams in the nation so it’s going to be good ball games,” said Becky.

And it’s not just those good games that keep people coming back year after year. It’s the people of Omaha.

We are almost halfway through the College World Series and downtown is still packed with college baseball fans!

Billy Parr is from Texas and he started attending CWS in ‘97. And that’s where he met lifelong friends.

“That’s who we tailgate with and also who we live with,” said Billy.

It’s a story you will hear at nearly every tent you walk up to in Lot D. Friendship and good ball.

“I root for everybody to just have good games,” said Charles Mueller.

“Any team that is playing,” said Billy.

“Whoever is playing. We just have a great time. Sometimes we don’t have a rhyme or reason as to who we pick. We just sit there and have a great time. Like everybody else in there,” said Joan and Mark Watts.

6 News had the chance to talk with a big group, most of them were from Texas.

They said the friendships they’ve built with people from Omaha are more than that. They tell 6 News tailgating here is like a family reunion, just without the fighting!

