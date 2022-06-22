CWS 2022: Omaha explosive detection K-9 helping to keep fans safe

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s just a typical day at the office for OPD Officer David Staskiewicz and K-9 Dominic.

Except, this office is a ball field on the national stage as the last few teams remaining are eyeing a national championship.

“We are always busy with something,” said Officer David Staskiewicz.

K-9 Dominic is an explosive detection dog and he’s putting a lot of hours in on the job this week.

His job along with a few other K-9 officers with the Omaha Police Department is to keep the thousands of fans here safe during the duration of the College World Series.

“The biggest thing is preventative caution. We will sweep the outside of the stadium, the inside of the stadium, and any other areas we deem need it. We do it before, during, and right after,” said Officer Staskiewicz.

K-9 Dominic can be spotted all over the place and he’s gaining a lot of fans as he works. He’s even captured the attention of the ole miss baseball team.

“All the players want to get pictures so he got right in the middle of the players. He actually did it two days in a row. Got in the middle. They were posing wanting a picture. They were all wanting to pet him. The head coach was great. He was taking his own pictures and posting it on Twitter,” said Officer Staskiewicz.

K-9 Dominic has his own Twitter filled with all of his CWS adventures.

And while it’s all serious business keeping thousands of guests safe every day, K-9 Dominic has been enjoying having some fun, too!

“It shows you know, the other side of law enforcement. We always end up in the worst situations on the street and this is kind of the way we really are just trying to have fun. We are just the same as everybody else.”

