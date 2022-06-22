CWS 2022: Down to four teams after two are eliminated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The field has been cut in half from the original eight that arrived in Omaha last week. After Tuesday’s games Texas A&M and Arkansas earn spots in the final four of the College World Series. The Aggies beat Notre Dame 5-1 and Razorbacks beat Auburn 11-1.

We still have not had a game in this CWS decided by three runs or less. Through ten games, a four run margin is the closest and it’s happened five times.

A lot of good teams headed home feeling like they did not play their best. Here’s Notre Dame Head Coach Link Jarrett, “Well, if there’s a place you want to end it, it’s obviously here. How we ended it was tough. That hurts. That wasn’t indicative of how our team plays. But we just gave them so many opportunities to capitalize. And they did. I don’t know the statistic. You guys may know it. But the percentage of games are decided when one team scores more in one inning than the other team scores in the entire game. It’s a statistical fact that that’s how a lot of the games are decided.”

The Aggies scored three runs in the third inning and two runs in the fifth inning. They will play Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon and as a team coming out of the losers bracket they will have to beat the Sooners twice. Arkansas is in the same situation against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks and Rebels will be the second game Wednesday.

