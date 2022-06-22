Advertisement

Crews find body of man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YARMOUTH, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office announced that they found the body of the missing individual that was caught in the collapsed grain silo on Tuesday.

On June 21st at 8:08 am, crews responded to a report of a grain silo collapsing and two employees in the immediate area at the time. One of the employees was okay, but the other was unable to be located. Eight local fire departments worked in the area in shifts as well as the Iowa Task Force, to try and dig the individual out.

Responders located the individual at approximately 1:15 pm Wednesday, a full day after the collapse occurred.

The scene of the collapsed grain silo remains volatile and access will be restricted until the area can be made safe.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a'Ron Burns, 17 years old, makes rolled ice cream at his store, Roll-N-Sweetz.
17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha
North Omaha drowning
OPD responds to drowning in north Omaha
Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior
44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine

Latest News

Omaha Police officer on administrative leave after arrest posted on social media
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Omaha Police: Man carrying concealed weapon arrested near CWS
Missing Lincoln inmate turns himself in
(Source: MGN)
Nebraska education department taking applications for school safety task force