Crews continue search for man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
YARMOUTH, Iowa (AP) — Crews continue to search for a man missing beneath piles of grain and debris from a collapsed grain silo in southeastern Iowa.

The collapse happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a grain elevator at Yarmouth.

Mediapolis Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Kerr told the Hawk Eye that two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain when they heard a loud bang and began running from the facility as the silo partially collapsed.

Kerr says one of the men looked back and saw the other man was no longer with him.

A Des Moines County sheriff’s dispatcher who answered the phone Wednesday morning said the man was still missing.

