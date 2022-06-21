Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A passing cold front brings some much needed relief

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be warm and humid out the door early this morning with temperatures still in the 80s along with some very humid air. There is a cold front moving through though and that will bring some relief as the day goes along! Highs today will likely be in the upper 80s later this afternoon, much closer to average.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

The big noticeable difference today will come when the dew point starts to drop and the muggy meter falls off. It should be a rather enjoyable end to the day as that happens.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

There is the small chance of a shower or two early this morning as the front passes but most of us will stay dry. Then there is the chance of a few more after 2pm but those too with be rather sparse and light.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Wednesday’s weather will be rather comfortable for mid June with some clouds and less humid air. Highs in the upper 80s should feel pretty good. Some storm chances enter the forecast Thursday afternoon but it too won’t be all that warm. Those storms chances will continue into the evening and overnight. Overall the severe threat is rather low with any of these.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

