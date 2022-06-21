Advertisement

Randalia man charged after over 3,200 hogs die from lack of feed

The charge of Livestock Neglect is punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,560 fine.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RANDALIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have charged Derek David Smith with failing to care for his livestock resulting in the deaths of over 3,200 hogs.

Court documents say that Smith “failed to provide livestock with care consistent with customary animal husbandry practices, deprived livestock with necessary sustenance, or injured/destroyed livestock causing pain or suffering inconsistent with customary animal husbandry practices which resulted in serious injury or the death of livestock.

Officials say the lack the feed on his property left over 3000 hogs dead with another 200 having to be put down due to health conditions.

The charge of Livestock Neglect is punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,560 fine.

Smith has pled not guilty.

