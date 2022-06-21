Advertisement

Police: Woman protected by self-defense law after shooting at grocery store in Iowa

An Iowa woman is not facing charges after she shot another woman inside a grocery store last week.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is not facing charges after she shot another woman inside a grocery store last week.

Des Moines Police say it appears to be a case of self-defense.

John McLaughlin with the Iowa Firearms Coalition says that’s the split-second decision somebody has to make when they fire their weapon in self-defense.

In this case, the woman being attacked fired one shot hitting Kapri Francis.

“Iowa law allows for the use of reasonable force to stop someone from hurting you or someone else and that includes deadly force under certain circumstances,” said Katherine Sears, criminal defense lawyer.

The woman who fired her gun in self-defense is not facing any charges, meanwhile, Francis has been charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Police say she blindsided the woman and put her in a headlock before the shooting happened.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed in a sever car crash over the weekend
UPDATE: Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
Duchesne Academy student-athlete among teens killed in car crash
Three people are injured after two weekend shootings
Three injured in overnight Omaha shootings
Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market

Latest News

Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior
Pilot walks away from plane crash in Cass County
Construction on new pedestrian-activated stoplight underway at fatal Papillion intersection
44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska