Police: Woman protected by self-defense law after shooting at grocery store in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is not facing charges after she shot another woman inside a grocery store last week.

Des Moines Police say it appears to be a case of self-defense.

John McLaughlin with the Iowa Firearms Coalition says that’s the split-second decision somebody has to make when they fire their weapon in self-defense.

In this case, the woman being attacked fired one shot hitting Kapri Francis.

“Iowa law allows for the use of reasonable force to stop someone from hurting you or someone else and that includes deadly force under certain circumstances,” said Katherine Sears, criminal defense lawyer.

The woman who fired her gun in self-defense is not facing any charges, meanwhile, Francis has been charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Police say she blindsided the woman and put her in a headlock before the shooting happened.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.