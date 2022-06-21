Omaha confirms receipt of second round of ARPA funds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city has received its second round of American Recovery Plan Act funds, Mayor Jean Stothert said Tuesday, and has plans to use it to bolster affordable housing, improve public spaces, and extra pay for essential employees.

In May 2021, the city was awarded half of its $112,591,455 in ARPA funds. The mayor confirmed that the city received the second half of its allocations this month. The funds must be spent by 2026.

The funds are set to be used for $20 million in affordable housing, $9.5 million in improvements to public spaces, and $9 million in premium pay for eligible first-responders and other critical employees.

Housing funds will be distributed to households earning less than 120% of the area’s median income, prioritizing those earning less than 80% of the area’s median income. According to a Tuesday release from the mayor’s office, the allocations will be distributed via:

Short-term loans and grants to increase affordable and mixed-income housing by developing a variety of for-sale and rental affordable housing options across the city

Acquisition, site remediation and preparation, and pre-development of properties for affordable housing projects

Homebuyer support including down-payment assistance

Preservation of existing affordable housing units

Front Porch Investments also plans to match the city’s $20 million with $20 million in philanthropic contributions. The group awarded more than $7.3 million in grants and loan in its first round of funding, the release states.

“The city will also apply for an additional $20 million available from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), increasing the partnership and allocation of affordable housing to $60 million,” the release states. Those HUD funds would also be distributed via Front Porch Investments.

The Parks Department selected 10 public spaces to prioritize for improvement via ARPA funds after receiving public input via a survey distributed in 2021. Those parks are:

Mandan Park, located at 6215 S. 13th St.

Fontenelle Park, located at 4407 Fontenelle Blvd.

Pipal Park, located at 7770 Hascall St.

Lynch Park, located at 2200 S. 21st St.

Paxton-John Creighton Boulevard Trail

Elmwood Pool

Hitchcock Pool

Benson Community Center, located at 6008 Maple St.

Memorial Park

Clarkson Park, located at 124 N. 42nd St.

“Funding awards will be announced in November,” the release states.

The affordable housing and premium allocations are set to be discussed by the City Council at its meeting June 28, with a public hearing set for July 19 and a final vote planned for July 26.

There are also four initiatives on deck for ARPA funding, which will require City Council approval: Business Improvement Districts, the addition of a homeless services coordinator as well as a housing manager, and $700,000 for the Juvenile Justice Center Plaza.

Deloitte was hired by the city to review its ARPA spending to assure it meets federal guidelines.

“Other requests for funding are still being reviewed to determine whether they qualify,” the release states.

The city provided details for distributing the first round of funding in January to specifically outlined communities to cover needs like food and shelter assistance, homeless outreach, financial literacy, and access to healthcare, as well as mental and behavioral healthcare. It also provided assistance for Omaha hotels.

