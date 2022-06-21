Advertisement

New Iowa law allows deer hunting with AR-15 rifles

(Ozark National Scenic Riverways)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May and it was signed by Reynolds on Friday.

Advocates say the new law will help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists.

Iowa has had January deer hunting seasons in the past but they were limited to a few counties where the deer population was more of a problem.

The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending on rules from the Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed in a sever car crash over the weekend
UPDATE: Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
a'Ron Burns, 17 years old, makes rolled ice cream at his store, Roll-N-Sweetz.
17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha
Duchesne Academy student-athlete among teens killed in car crash
Downtown Omaha restaurants struggle to stay staffed during College World Series
Omaha Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to 2021 homicide

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being...
Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa leaders comment on state supreme court’s abortion ruling reversal
Patty Pansing Brooks won the Dem. nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional...
Election 2022: Nebraska’s First Lady endorses Democrat Pansing-Brooks for Congress
Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is requesting his sentence, set to be handed down later...
Fortenberry sentencing: Prosecution recommends former Nebraska Congressman get prison time