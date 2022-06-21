Nebraska trooper takes teen into custody after motorcycle chase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcycle chase in Lincoln Tuesday morning ended with a 17-year-old taken into custody by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper.

The release states the teen was placed in Lancaster County Youth Services Center for willful reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon, and flight to avoid arrest.

A trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop after seeing two motorcycles without license plates around 56th and O Street but officials say both motorcycles sped away.

According to the release, one of the riders voluntarily stopped near 120th Street and that’s when he was taken into custody.

Brass knuckles were found in his pocket and a concealed gun was found in his backpack.

It’s reported during the chase that both motorcycles went east and while one turned north the other was going about 100 mph on Highway 34.

