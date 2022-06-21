Advertisement

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine

The state senator released a statement after the Supreme Court’s ruling involving religious schools and tuition aid
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released a statement Tuesday in favor of the Supreme Court ruling on Maine when it comes to religious schools having tuition aid.

The Associated Press states that the ruling says Maine can’t exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition aid for private education, a decision that could ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money.

“The First Amendment is the beating heart of American self-government, and today’s ruling is an important victory for religious liberty. This is pretty simple: in America, the government can’t treat people of faith like second-class citizens by letting public money go to some private schools, but not religious private schools. Maine has been discriminating against religious parents for four decades, and the Court is right to put an end to it. This is a win for principled pluralism and a common-sense First Amendment ruling.”

State Sen. Ben Sasse

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

