Former Omaha Police officer’s firing after 2020 protest incident upheld

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The firing of an Omaha Police officer in the aftermath of local protests in 2020 following the death of George Floyd was upheld by arbitration.

An OPD spokesman said in an email Tuesday that the case of former Officer Grant Gentile, terminated in 2020 “due to a use of force incident,” had been reviewed as part of his due process.

“Grant Gentile’s employment with the Omaha Police Department was terminated in 2020 due to a use of force incident. Mr. Gentile’s termination case was recently reviewed in arbitration as a part of his employment due process. His termination was upheld after the arbitration hearing.”

In October 2020, OPD delivered its assessment of the officers’ response to the protests in late May and early June of that year, determining that in all but three incidents, officers’ use of force was “appropriate.” At that time, OPD reported that Gentile had been fired upon review of the body-cam footage of him shooting a pepper ball into a protester’s groin, then bragging to other officers about it.

Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this story.

