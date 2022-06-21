Advertisement

Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior

Her Nebraska ninja tribe gathered at Midwest Warrior Academy to see her performance in the opening qualifier
A group of American Ninja Warrior fans from right here in the metro was glued to NBC Monday.
By Brent Weber
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of American Ninja Warrior fans from right here in the metro was glued to NBC Monday.

As their very own star returned to the competition, Maggi Thorne showed she still has a lot of “warrior” to bring to the competition.

Maggi Thorne, the Nebraska ninja, sporting her trademark pink ribbon is back for another run at American Ninja glory. The former Husker track star first competed in Ninja back in 2014 season six.

Now she’s 40-something and still bringing it for season 14.

“I’m 40 and the bow represents that you can have any dream at any age and I live it breathe it and I want that for every little girl, for every mom, and people going in their 80s and 90s, dream big, never give up,” said Thorne.

Now living in Omaha, her Nebraska ninja tribe gathered at Midwest Warrior Academy to see her performance in the opening qualifier.

“My friends, my family, and this is what it should be, it should be the community that is inspiring people, they’re trying obstacles, they’re connecting and you can see that it’s really diverse, and you’re gonna see that when you see some of the views of people playing training, having fun,” said Thorne.

She finished fourth out of five women and is focused on making it to the finals. But first, she has some business in sunny southern California.

“I’m getting ready for the semi-finals, I’m headed to LA, Hollywood, be on the Universal Studios back lot, I’ve been there a number of times, it feels like home to me, whenever I’m on set for American Ninja Warrior it feels like home,” said Thorne.

The semis will be followed by the finals taped in Las Vegas later this year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed in a sever car crash over the weekend
UPDATE: Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
Duchesne Academy student-athlete among teens killed in car crash
Three people are injured after two weekend shootings
Three injured in overnight Omaha shootings
Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market

Latest News

Police: Woman protected by self-defense law after shooting at grocery store in Iowa
Pilot walks away from plane crash in Cass County
Construction on new pedestrian-activated stoplight underway at fatal Papillion intersection
44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska