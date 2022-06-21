Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: The intense heat holds off, storms make a return

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday brings a break from the 90s with a high off 88 in Omaha and lingering clouds in the morning and calm winds. Enjoy!

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

We’ll keep highs shy of 90 in the Metro on Thursday too but it will be a more active day. By the late afternoon we could see storms, although our best chances build in for the evening.

Thursday storms (wowt)

Chances will continue overnight into Friday morning with a few, mainly W of the Metro, possibly on the stronger side.

Thursday severe risk (wowt)

We’ll make a jump to 92 Friday as clouds clear for the afternoon. This warm up won’t last long! We’ll drop back to the 80s by Saturday with returning storm chances... Sunday will be cooler in the 70s! From there we’ll warm back through the 80s but stay just shy of 90 next work week.

