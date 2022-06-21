Advertisement

CWS 2022: Stanford baseball has become the Dixon family business

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cardinal sophomore pitcher Joey Dixon has a ton of family support with ten brothers and sisters. There have been games with 20 plus family members in the stands all rooting for number 23. Joe is also the youngest of 11, he thinks that spot helped him achieve the success he’s experiencing now in college. Joey was All-Pac-12 honorable mention last year as a freshman.

He’s not a stranger to the CWS or Omaha, the family has been coming for 15 years and they plan to continue making trips long after Joey is done playing for Stanford. Joey’s father Matt played baseball for BYU.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed in a sever car crash over the weekend
UPDATE: Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
Duchesne Academy student-athlete among teens killed in car crash
Three people are injured after two weekend shootings
Three injured in overnight Omaha shootings
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market
Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series

Latest News

CWS 2022: Businesses overcome staffing issues
CWS 2022: Businesses overcome staffing issues
CWS 2022: Businesses overcome staffing issues
CWS 2022: Businesses overcome staffing issues
Texas A&M starting pitcher Micah Dallas (34) throws against Texas in the first inning during an...
CWS 2022: Longhorns go home, Oklahoma stays undefeated
Arkansas infielders Robert Moore (1) and Jalen Battles (2) celebrate after their win over...
CWS 2022: Day two game recaps