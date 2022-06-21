CWS 2022: Stanford baseball has become the Dixon family business

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cardinal sophomore pitcher Joey Dixon has a ton of family support with ten brothers and sisters. There have been games with 20 plus family members in the stands all rooting for number 23. Joe is also the youngest of 11, he thinks that spot helped him achieve the success he’s experiencing now in college. Joey was All-Pac-12 honorable mention last year as a freshman.

He’s not a stranger to the CWS or Omaha, the family has been coming for 15 years and they plan to continue making trips long after Joey is done playing for Stanford. Joey’s father Matt played baseball for BYU.

