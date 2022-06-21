Advertisement

Ankeny Police: Father arrested after child shoots self

(WBRC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (WOWT) - Police in Iowa have made an arrest regarding the shooting death of a child.

In May 2022, officers with the Ankeny Police Department were called to a home for a report of a female child who had been shot.

According to officials, the victim, 4-year-old Savannah Holmes, was transported to a hospital where she later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tuesday morning police arrested the child’s father, 33-year-old Akeem Holmes, after he turned himself in without incident.

Holmes has been charged with neglect of a dependent person, involuntary manslaughter and unlawful access of a firearm to a minor.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed in a sever car crash over the weekend
UPDATE: Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
a'Ron Burns, 17 years old, makes rolled ice cream at his store, Roll-N-Sweetz.
17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha
Duchesne Academy student-athlete among teens killed in car crash
Omaha Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to 2021 homicide
Fatal shooting in Covington County
Omaha Police investigating early morning shooting

Latest News

LPD File Photo
LPD: Teen crashes stolen car while intoxicated
Omaha Everyday: City of Omaha Parks and Recreation
Omaha Everyday: City of Omaha Parks and Recreation
(AP graphic)
Tuesday June 21 COVID-19 update: Where to get infants, toddlers vaccinated in the Omaha-metro
Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior