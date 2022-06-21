Ankeny Police: Father arrested after child shoots self

ANKENY, Iowa (WOWT) - Police in Iowa have made an arrest regarding the shooting death of a child.

In May 2022, officers with the Ankeny Police Department were called to a home for a report of a female child who had been shot.

According to officials, the victim, 4-year-old Savannah Holmes, was transported to a hospital where she later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tuesday morning police arrested the child’s father, 33-year-old Akeem Holmes, after he turned himself in without incident.

Holmes has been charged with neglect of a dependent person, involuntary manslaughter and unlawful access of a firearm to a minor.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.