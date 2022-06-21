Advertisement

44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska

Rescue workers from Hearts United for Animals saved 44 mini Australian shepherds from a building with no air conditioning in southeast Nebraska Monday.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat can be dangerous for humans, but for dogs, a hot environment could be deadly.

That’s why rescue workers from Hearts United for Animals saved 44 mini Australian shepherds from a building with no air conditioning in southeast Nebraska Monday.

A breeder surrendered the dogs to the animal rescue which has a shelter in Auburn, Nebraska. Rescuers found that the mini Aussies had access to only small amounts of filthy water.

Hearts United for Animals described the breeding operation as a puppy mill.

A Nebraska state AG inspector has been closely monitoring the breeder which may have convinced her to surrender the dogs.

However, the rescue says donations are needed to help care for a large influx of dogs.

