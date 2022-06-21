44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat can be dangerous for humans, but for dogs, a hot environment could be deadly.
That’s why rescue workers from Hearts United for Animals saved 44 mini Australian shepherds from a building with no air conditioning in southeast Nebraska Monday.
A breeder surrendered the dogs to the animal rescue which has a shelter in Auburn, Nebraska. Rescuers found that the mini Aussies had access to only small amounts of filthy water.
Hearts United for Animals described the breeding operation as a puppy mill.
A Nebraska state AG inspector has been closely monitoring the breeder which may have convinced her to surrender the dogs.
However, the rescue says donations are needed to help care for a large influx of dogs.
