Omaha Police investigating early morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting was reported early Monday morning.

According to a release, officers responded to Immanuel Hospital around 2:25 a.m. for a report of a walk-in victim.

Police say the 22-year-old victim told them she had been sitting in a vehicle in a driveway near 40th and Ida when she was hit by gunfire.

Her vehicle is reported to have multiple bullet holes.

A home in the area was also hit by gunfire.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

