Advertisement

Omaha Police investigating early morning shooting

Fatal shooting in Covington County
Fatal shooting in Covington County(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting was reported early Monday morning.

According to a release, officers responded to Immanuel Hospital around 2:25 a.m. for a report of a walk-in victim.

Police say the 22-year-old victim told them she had been sitting in a vehicle in a driveway near 40th and Ida when she was hit by gunfire.

Her vehicle is reported to have multiple bullet holes.

A home in the area was also hit by gunfire.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens from Gretna were killed in a car crash
Two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
Duchesne Academy student-athlete killed in car crash
Three people are injured after a shooting near 24th and Binney
Three injured in overnight Omaha shooting
Richard Singer, 67
UPDATE: Missing man out of Plattsmouth found safe
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Jimmy smiles for a photo after picking out his new glove
CWS 2022: Omaha boy with brain tumor celebrated as “hero for the day”
Duchesne Academy student-athlete killed in car crash
Another day of intense heat Monday