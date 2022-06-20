Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest suspect in connection to weekend Old Market shooting

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a weekend shooting in Omaha’s Old Market that injured three people.

On Saturday just before 1 a.m., shots were fired in a parking lot near 10th and Harney. Three people were injured in the incident.

Police then chased a vehicle fleeing the scene to 42nd and Dodge. There they found two male shooting victims in the car. A third male shooting victim arrived at a medical center in a different car.

Omaha Police then arrested Raushod Johnson, 26, on Saturday in connection to the incident.

According to police, Johnson will be charged with three counts of felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

