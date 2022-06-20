Omaha Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to 2021 homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 15-year-old has been charged with murder in relation to a 2021 homicide.

According to Omaha Police, the 15-year-old was charged with the murder of Timothy Washington III, which occurred on June 16, 2021.

The suspect was 14 years old at the time of the shooting.

Police also filed charges for the teen involving a non-fatal shooting of another person and a robbery from 2021.

The 15-year-old is being charged as an adult. The suspect is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, robbery, two counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling/vehicle, and five counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The arrest was made in conjunction with the Omaha Police Homicide Unit and the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

