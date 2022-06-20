Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to 2021 homicide

(CBS46)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 15-year-old has been charged with murder in relation to a 2021 homicide.

According to Omaha Police, the 15-year-old was charged with the murder of Timothy Washington III, which occurred on June 16, 2021.

The suspect was 14 years old at the time of the shooting.

Police also filed charges for the teen involving a non-fatal shooting of another person and a robbery from 2021.

The 15-year-old is being charged as an adult. The suspect is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, robbery, two counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling/vehicle, and five counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The arrest was made in conjunction with the Omaha Police Homicide Unit and the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed in a sever car crash over the weekend
UPDATE: Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
Duchesne Academy student-athlete among teens killed in car crash
Three people are injured after two weekend shootings
Three injured in overnight Omaha shootings
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market
Richard Singer, 67
UPDATE: Missing man out of Plattsmouth found safe

Latest News

Families tried to break a baseball world record on Father's Day
Families in Council Bluffs attempt to make a world record catch
Officials: 2 killed in suburban Kansas City house fire
One teenager is making the College World Series a bit more colorful
CWS 2022: Teenager adds new color to College World Series with chalk drawings
Omaha gas prices rise to average of $4.91 per gallon while national average falls