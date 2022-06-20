Advertisement

Omaha gas prices rise to average of $4.91 per gallon while national average falls

(Pexels.com)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices continue to steadily climb in Omaha.

Average gas prices in Omaha reached $4.91 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy price reports.

A survey of 300 gas stations in Omaha revealed average gas prices have risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week. A much smaller increase compared to the previous week, which saw prices rise by more than 20 cents.

The cheapest gas in Omaha was priced at $4.44 per gallon on Sunday, and the most expensive was $5.45 per gallon. Meanwhile, the cheapest gas in all of Nebraska was priced at $4.34 per gallon on Sunday.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Nebraska is $4.74 as of Monday.

While gas prices rose in Omaha, they have fallen slightly in surrounding areas.

In Lincoln, prices dropped 3.4 cents to an average of $4.83 per gallon.

Iowa drivers saw gas prices drop as well, to an average of $4.71 per gallon, down 3.4 cents from last week.

GasBuddy price reports say nationally, average gas prices have fallen by 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week, with one gallon averaging $4.97 on Monday.

RELATED: Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday

“For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed in a sever car crash over the weekend
UPDATE: Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
Duchesne Academy student-athlete among teens killed in car crash
Three people are injured after two weekend shootings
Three injured in overnight Omaha shootings
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market
Richard Singer, 67
UPDATE: Missing man out of Plattsmouth found safe

Latest News

Crews responded to a chimney fire in Bellevue
Crews respond to chimney fire in Bellevue
The extreme heat is causing damage to some Omaha roads
Extreme heat causes Omaha road to buckle
Police are investigating an early morning shooting
One injured after early morning Omaha shooting
Crews responded to a chimney fire in Bellevue
Crews respond to chimney fire in Bellevue