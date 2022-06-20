Omaha gas prices rise to average of $4.91 per gallon while national average falls

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices continue to steadily climb in Omaha.

Average gas prices in Omaha reached $4.91 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy price reports.

A survey of 300 gas stations in Omaha revealed average gas prices have risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week. A much smaller increase compared to the previous week, which saw prices rise by more than 20 cents.

The cheapest gas in Omaha was priced at $4.44 per gallon on Sunday, and the most expensive was $5.45 per gallon. Meanwhile, the cheapest gas in all of Nebraska was priced at $4.34 per gallon on Sunday.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Nebraska is $4.74 as of Monday.

While gas prices rose in Omaha, they have fallen slightly in surrounding areas.

In Lincoln, prices dropped 3.4 cents to an average of $4.83 per gallon.

Iowa drivers saw gas prices drop as well, to an average of $4.71 per gallon, down 3.4 cents from last week.

GasBuddy price reports say nationally, average gas prices have fallen by 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week, with one gallon averaging $4.97 on Monday.

“For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

