Officials: 2 killed in suburban Kansas City house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say two people have died and a third has been injured in a house fire in suburban Kansas City, Kansas.

The Overland Park Fire Department says in a news release that fire crews from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the home around 1:30 a.m. Monday and found the home ablaze.

Firefighters also learned that people were trapped inside. Firefighters immediately searched the home while working to extinguish the fire and found two people inside who had died and a third person injured.

The injured person was rushed to a hospital and later listed in stable condition.

Officials have not released the names of those killed and injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

