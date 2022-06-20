Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to threatening Colorado’s top elections official

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty in federal court to making death threats against Colorado’s top election official.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by a federal task force devoted to protecting election workers who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors say Travis Ford of Lincoln pleaded guilty in Denver federal court to sending threats on social media to Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a national advocate for elections security.

The plea was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado.

Ford faces up to two years in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 6.

