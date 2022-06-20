Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen

Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage recently.(Instagram/@jlo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Lopez is getting praised for introducing one of her 14-year-old twins with gender-neutral pronouns at a recent performance.

The singer introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using “they” and “them” after taking the stage at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ‘Blue Diamond’ Gala.

Lopez and Emme, who was carrying a rainbow microphone, sang Christina Perri’s hit, “A Thousand Years.”

The pair previously made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Lopez shares Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband, actor and singer Marc Anthony.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed in a sever car crash over the weekend
UPDATE: Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
Duchesne Academy student-athlete among teens killed in car crash
Three people are injured after two weekend shootings
Three injured in overnight Omaha shootings
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market
Richard Singer, 67
UPDATE: Missing man out of Plattsmouth found safe

Latest News

One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm.
Uncommon surgery saves dad's life
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering
Crews responded to a chimney fire in Bellevue
Crews respond to chimney fire in Bellevue
The extreme heat is causing damage to some Omaha roads
Extreme heat causes Omaha road to buckle