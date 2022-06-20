Advertisement

Families in Council Bluffs attempt to make a world record catch

Families tried to break a baseball world record on Father's Day
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - On Father’s Day a simple game of catch can mean the world to a dad.

That’s the backdrop as Council Bluffs Parks and Recreations hosts a world record attempt.

The johnson girls of underwood, Iowa, took a crack with the radar gun to see how fast they could throw.

From a unique batting tee and working on your swing, to shagging fly balls from a pitching machine, River’s Edge Park turned into a ballpark for the day.

Ray and Kyler Miller of Omaha, father and son, shared a Father’s Day like moment a week ago at the “Field of Freams” in Iowa - the ballpark built in the middle of a cornfield.

“Instead of going back to the hotel for swimming, he wanted to play catch on the Field of Dreams’ field and enjoy time together,” Ray Miller said.

This is a world record attempt for playing catch.

Five years ago, nearly 2,000 people came together at a Chicago church to play catch for five minutes. Council bluffs wanted to see if the community could beat it.

Fans and families of all ages gave it their best shot, but fell short. Some vowing to take another crack at the record another time.

For the families, playing catch was victory enough.

In all, Parks and Rec counted around 300 people playing catch, well off the 2,000 needed to break the record.

But for many people, it was about simply creating a memory.

