Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Finally cooling down after our hot stretch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a string of hot afternoons in the 90s and heat index values above 100 we have our eyes on a cool down! Our relief moves in Tuesday morning as a front tracks through. This could spark a shower or two around 5-6 AM in the Metro and the day will be noticeable cooler.

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

We’ll dry out and warm under a mix of sun and clouds to the mid 80s in the Metro... clouds build after 3 PM with a returning chance for a spotty shower or brief t-storm through the evening. These will be very hit or miss and brief. Highs will be a bit warmer to the SE where a few 90s return.

Highs Tuesday (wowt)

Wednesday will be cooler too with a high of 86 and lingering clouds. Enjoy! We’ll soar back to the 90s by Thursday. A few PM storms are possible Thursday into Friday with another day of 90s to end the work week. This warm up won’t last long! We’ll drop back to the 80s by Saturday with returning storm chances... Sunday will be cooler in the 70s!

Next 5 days (wowt)

