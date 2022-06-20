CWS 2022: Teenager adds new color to College World Series with chalk drawings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across the street from the stadium you can find some unique chalk drawings.

Sixteen-year-old Abby Mills has been drawing each team’s logo in chalk during every CWS for the last five years.

It’s a tradition she hopes to continue in the future.

Abby says she’s rooting for Stanford but is mostly there just to enjoy baseball and have a good time.

