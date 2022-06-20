CWS 2022: Teenager adds new color to College World Series with chalk drawings
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across the street from the stadium you can find some unique chalk drawings.
Sixteen-year-old Abby Mills has been drawing each team’s logo in chalk during every CWS for the last five years.
It’s a tradition she hopes to continue in the future.
Abby says she’s rooting for Stanford but is mostly there just to enjoy baseball and have a good time.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.