CWS 2022: Teenager adds new color to College World Series with chalk drawings

One teenager is making the College World Series a bit more colorful
By Brent Weber
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across the street from the stadium you can find some unique chalk drawings.

Sixteen-year-old Abby Mills has been drawing each team’s logo in chalk during every CWS for the last five years.

It’s a tradition she hopes to continue in the future.

Abby says she’s rooting for Stanford but is mostly there just to enjoy baseball and have a good time.

