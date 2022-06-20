CWS 2022: Longhorns go home, Oklahoma stays undefeated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When day three of the College World Series rolls around, it means eight teams is going to become seven teams by the end of the day. Two top-ten national seeds, No. 9 Texas and No. 5 Texas A&M, faced off in the first elimination game of the 2022 Men’s College World Series. Despite taking a 2-0 lead after the second inning, the Longhorns gave up 10 unanswered runs, falling to the Aggies, 10-2. Texas A&M snapped a nine game losing streak in the CWS dating back to 1993, while also knocking their in-state rival out of the tournament.

In the later game, the two 1-0 teams in Bracket One battled. Oklahoma took down Notre Dame, 6-2, to become the team to beat in Bracket One.

The Irish will face the Aggies in an elimination game Tuesday at 1pm. The winner will play the Sooners Wednesday at 1pm.

