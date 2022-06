BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews responded to a chimney fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home near 20th and Jackson in Bellevue for a chimney fire just after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival.

There were no reported injuries.

The full extent of damage is still under investigation.

