Crews investigate cause of fire near downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a fire near downtown Omaha Monday morning is under investigation.

Crews responded to the area of S. 17th & Douglas due to a fire alarm and according to the release started investigating the lower parking levels of the Brandeis parking garage.

After an automatic fire detection signal was dispatched minutes later to a connected building the release states, officials determined it was related to the parking structure alarm.

Crews found smoke within the connective tunnel system and it’s reported the “fire was isolated to a wooden door that divided tunnels and did not spread to all concrete structures.”

Officials say there is heavy evidence of homeless trespassing and the estimated dollar value is $150.

