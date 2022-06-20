Advertisement

6 First Alert Day: Intense heat in place for one more day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another warm morning out the door as we continue the intense heat for one more day. Today is a 6 First Alert Day due to heat index values that will end up in the 100 to 105 range most of the afternoon into the early evening.

6 First Alert Heat
6 First Alert Heat(WOWT)
Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully we’ll have somewhat of a breeze today to help move the air around. Gusts to 30 mph out of the SSW are likely today. That also keeps it rather muggy as well.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

A cold front moving through early Tuesday morning will help bring an end to this round of intense heat. It may also spark a few showers as it moves through early in the morning too. Most of us stay dry though with the front well south before it tries to spark any new storms later in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday AM Front
Tuesday AM Front(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

