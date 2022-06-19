Advertisement

Two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival

Two teens from Gretna were killed in a car crash
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERCIVAL, Iowa (WOWT) - A crash on I-29 near Percival, Iowa left two people dead.

Iowa State Patrol tells 6 news just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday a Dodge Charger lost control and struck a Jeep, sending both cars rolling into a ditch.

Everyone inside the Jeep was ejected or partly ejected, including two Gretna teenagers who died at the scene.

Three others were sent to the hospital with injuries.

According to authorities, the teens killed were not wearing seatbelts

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison hemlock spreading across Omaha-metro
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market
Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
Omaha Fire Department: Homeowner arrested after intentionally starting fire in house
Richard Singer, 67
UPDATE: Missing man out of Plattsmouth found safe

Latest News

One person was arrested after a cutting incident Sunday
Omaha Police: One arrested after cutting incident Sunday
Omaha locals are celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday for the first time
Juneteenth celebrated in Omaha as federal holiday for first time
The executive director of the College World Series is retiring
CWS 2022: College World Series Executive Director to retire
Omaha locals are celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday for the first time
Omaha celebrates Juneteenth as a federal holiday for first time
Juneteenth celebrations return to north Omaha
Omaha NAACP Juneteenth Parade makes a return