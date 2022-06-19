Advertisement

Three injured in overnight Omaha shooting

Three people are injured after a shooting near 24th and Binney
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Multiple people are injured after an overnight shooting

Officers responded to an alert for several gunshots near 24th and Binney at 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police on scene told 6 News they found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene.

Two more victims from the shooting drove themselves to the medical center.

According to Omaha Police, witnesses said the suspect was a black male wearing pajama pants. They allegedly ran east and left the area in a white vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison hemlock spreading across Omaha-metro
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market
Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
Omaha Fire Department: Homeowner arrested after intentionally starting fire in house
Richard Singer, 67
UPDATE: Missing man out of Plattsmouth found safe

Latest News

One person was arrested after a cutting incident Sunday
Omaha Police: One arrested after cutting incident Sunday
Omaha locals are celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday for the first time
Juneteenth celebrated in Omaha as federal holiday for first time
The executive director of the College World Series is retiring
CWS 2022: College World Series Executive Director to retire
Omaha locals are celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday for the first time
Omaha celebrates Juneteenth as a federal holiday for first time
Juneteenth celebrations return to north Omaha
Omaha NAACP Juneteenth Parade makes a return