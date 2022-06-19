Advertisement

Omaha Police: One arrested after cutting incident Sunday

One person was arrested after a cutting incident Sunday
One person was arrested after a cutting incident Sunday(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was arrested after a cutting incident Sunday morning.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a cutting incident at the Florence Towers Apartments near 21st and Browne Street at 7:33 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they found a victim at the apartment. The victim allegedly told police the suspect had cut them during an argument.

The victim had minor injuries according to police and was taken to the hospital by a relative.

Omaha Police found and identified the suspect as Eric McDaniel, 52. He was arrested for second-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison hemlock spreading across Omaha-metro
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market
Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
Omaha Fire Department: Homeowner arrested after intentionally starting fire in house
Richard Singer, 67
UPDATE: Missing man out of Plattsmouth found safe

Latest News

Omaha locals are celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday for the first time
Juneteenth celebrated in Omaha as federal holiday for first time
The executive director of the College World Series is retiring
CWS 2022: College World Series Executive Director to retire
Omaha locals are celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday for the first time
Omaha celebrates Juneteenth as a federal holiday for first time
Juneteenth celebrations return to north Omaha
Omaha NAACP Juneteenth Parade makes a return