Omaha Police: One arrested after cutting incident Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was arrested after a cutting incident Sunday morning.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a cutting incident at the Florence Towers Apartments near 21st and Browne Street at 7:33 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they found a victim at the apartment. The victim allegedly told police the suspect had cut them during an argument.

The victim had minor injuries according to police and was taken to the hospital by a relative.

Omaha Police found and identified the suspect as Eric McDaniel, 52. He was arrested for second-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.