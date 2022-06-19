New York man arrested after crash kills Scottsbluff woman

DEUEL COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A New York man has been arrested in Nebraska following an interstate crash that killed a Scottsbluff woman.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, troopers were called to a fatality crash at mile marker 83 on Interstate 80. Nebraska State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan was traveling west when it was hit from behind by a semi-trailer.

Law enforcement says the collision caused the Caravan to roll and eject a front-seat passenger.

The ejected passenger, identified as 55-year-old Haroldene Rodriguez of Scottsbluff, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Caravan and two child passengers in the rear seats were sent to Sidney Regional Medical Center with injuries.

Nebraska State Patrol identified the driver of the semi as 30-year-old Atinder Singh of Bellerose, N.Y.

Singh was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and careless driving.

The crash is under investigation.

