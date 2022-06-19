Duchesne Academy student-athlete killed in car crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Duchesne Academy announced the death of a student Sunday.

According to Duchesne Academy, an Omaha college-preparatory high school for girls, student Ali Tupper died early Sunday after a car crash.

Ali was a member of the Academy Class of 2024.

Duchesne Academy says Ali was cherished by her peers, teachers and coaches. She was on the soccer and cross-country teams, and also led retreats for her classmates.

“Ali pushed herself to be the best in all she did whether it was in her studies, on the field, or helping others,” said Meg Brudney, Head of School for Duchesne Academy. “She made our school better each day and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the Tupper family right now.”

A private prayer service for students and families was held Sunday evening at the academy. School counselors and support are available to students in need.

“Our community is in great pain as we grieve this tragic loss,” said Principal Dr. Laura Hickman. “Ali was a bright light for her classmates and our entire community. We continue to pray for the Tupper family during this time.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.