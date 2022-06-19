David’s Morning Forecast - Hazy, hot, and humid again today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm and humid start to Father’s Day with temperatures in the middle 70s. Lots of sunshine is expected today, helping to heat things up quickly. If you have outdoor plans, best to get them in during the morning if possible. Temperatures climb into the 90s by early afternoon, with heat index readings of 100 to 103 degrees expected.

Father's Day Forecast (WOWT)

The hottest part of the day will be from roughly 2 to 7pm when the heat index will be above 100 degrees. While the metro likely tops out with a heat index around 103, a few spots could climb as high as 108. South winds of 15 to 25mph with gusts to around 30mph are expected which may give some slight relief at times from the intense heat.

Today's Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

The hottest of this stretch of summer weather is likely on Monday with highs temperatures around 98. Humidity levels may drop slightly, but heat index readings of 100 to 108 are expected once again in the afternoon hours. A cold front will begin to push toward the area Monday evening, leading to a couple of thunderstorms in northern Nebraska. Those storms likely stay well north of the Omaha metro.

Monday's Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

The front slips a little closer to the metro on Tuesday, sending us a few more clouds and a little northwest breeze. Northern Nebraska gets a little reprieve from the heat with highs in the 80s. We likely still reach the low 90s in the metro, with mid to upper 90s once again for far southeast Nebraska. The front will bring us another chance for storms in the late afternoon or evening, but once again the rain misses the metro with the best chances south of town.

First Alert Days for Heat Continue Through Tuesday (WOWT)

Temperatures cool slightly Wednesday with highs in the 80s, but we warm back into the 90s by Thursday and Friday.

