David’s Evening Forecast - Intense heat continues into early next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hazy sunshine and a strong south wind pushed temperatures into the lower 90s across the Omaha metro this afternoon. At the same time, humidity levels also rose, with dew points climbing into the middle 70s. That resulted in heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees around town, climbing as high as 107 in Falls City. Hot and humid conditions will continue for the evening hours, with temperatures holding in the 90s through sunset. Heat index readings will likely hang out near 100 degrees as well. By 10pm, we should start to cool slightly, with temperatures sliding back into the 80s. Not a lot of relief overnight as temperatures only cool into the middle 70s.

Sunday's Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

More intense heat is expected on Sunday. We should add on a couple degrees to what we saw today, with highs climbing into the middle 90s. Humidity levels will remain quite high, pushing the heat index back into the 100 to 110 degree range for the late afternoon and early evening. South winds may gust up to around 30mph during the afternoon and evening, which may give some slight relief from the heat, but don’t count on it making things feel any cooler.

6 First Alert Days for intense heat Sunday through Tuesday (WOWT)

The heat wave continues into Monday and Tuesday of next week. Monday will likely be the hottest, with highs in the middle to upper 90s likely. Humidity levels may drop ever so slightly, but with the higher afternoon temperatures, the heat index will likely still reach that 100 to 110 degree range for the late afternoon and early evening. A cold front enters the picture on Tuesday, which will bring more clouds and a chance for a few storms by the evening, especially south of Omaha. Ahead of that front, temperatures likely still warm into the 90s. With the front moving through in the afternoon, temperatures north of Omaha may be a littler more tolerable, topping out in the 80s. However southeast Nebraska and far southern Iowa may still have a chance to reach the upper 90s before the front arrives.

The front cools us slightly for Wednesday with highs in the 80s, but we’re right back into the low 90s for Thursday and Friday.

