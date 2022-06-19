David’s Evening Forecast - Another day of intense heat Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yet another day of Summer heat across the metro Sunday, sunshine and a strong south breeze pushing temperatures into the middle 90s around the metro. Omaha topped out at 95 degrees, the warmest so far of this hot stretch. With the very high humidity, the heat index climbed to 102° in Omaha and 103° in Fremont. The heat index will stay in the upper 90s to around 100 for the early evening hours with readings on the thermometer in the 90s through 8pm. It should feel a little better after sunset, as we drop to around 85 by 10pm. We don’t cool a whole lot overnight, with lows only dipping into the middle 70s.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

One more day of intense heat and humidity is expected for Monday. After starting off in the middle to upper 70s, we quickly warm into the 80s by 9am, nearing 90 by Noon. Monday afternoon will likely be the hottest of this current heat wave, with a high temperature around 96 degrees. Humidity levels may be slightly lower than what we saw Sunday afternoon, but it will still feel quite humid, and that will keep afternoon heat index levels between 100 and 105 degrees for much of the area.

Monday's Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front enters the picture by Monday evening. The front should kick off some scattered thunderstorms in central and northern Nebraska during the early overnight hours, but those storms likely stay well north and west of the Omaha area. The cold front should push through the metro during the midday hours Tuesday, helping to keep temperatures from getting quite as hot. We still see a high in the low 90s, but the front will also usher in some slightly less humid air, keeping the heat index in check. Unfortunately, due to the timing of the front, we likely stay dry in Omaha. Storms will fire up along the front once again Tuesday evening, but it appears those storms stay south of the metro.

Temperatures cool just a bit on Wednesday behind that front, highs topping out in the middle 80s. We warm back into the low 90s for Thursday and Friday, but clouds and a few isolated thunderstorms should keep the heat from getting too intense.

