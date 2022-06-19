Advertisement

CWS 2022: Day two game recaps

Arkansas infielders Robert Moore (1) and Jalen Battles (2) celebrate after their win over...
Arkansas infielders Robert Moore (1) and Jalen Battles (2) celebrate after their win over Stanford during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Grace Boyles
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Greatest Show On Dirt continues with the final games of the first round being played.

No. 2 national seed Stanford faced Arkansas in the first game of the day. For four innings the game was knotted at 1-1. In the top of the fifth, Chris Lanzilli launched a three-run dinger to the leftfield bullpen to break the tie and put the Hogs up 4-1. Already up nine runs, the Razorbacks started off the ninth inning with a two-run homer of the bat of Cayden Wallace, kicking off a six-run inning for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas routs Stanford, 17-2, and knocks the Cardinal into the elimination bracket.

The late game was an all-SEC West affair with Auburn facing off against Ole Miss. The Rebels offense was led by Kemp Alderman with two RBI and Kevin Graham who had an RBI double and a home run. On the mound for Ole Miss, Dylan Delucia pitched 7.2 innings while tossing 10 strikeouts and holding the Tigers to four hits and one run.

Ole Miss tops Auburn, 5-1.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison hemlock spreading across Omaha-metro
Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market
Kyle Miotke
NSP: Missing Indiana girl found near Kearney
One person killed, two injured in north Omaha crash

Latest News

Notre Dame pitcher John Michael Bertrand watches a throw to a Texas batter during the third...
CWS 2022: Day one game recaps
CWS 2022: Host groups help teams navigate Omaha
Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
CWS 2022: Life while competing at College World Series
CWS 2022: Life while competing at College World Series