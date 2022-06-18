Warren Buffett’s final charity lunch draws record $19M bid

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An anonymous bidder has shelled out a record $19 million for a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffet at a steakhouse in New York City.

The meal with the Berkshire Hathaway CEO was offered on an eBay auction to benefit the San-Francisco based charity GLIDE.

The winner can bring up to seven guests.

This year’s event will be the first private lunch offered with the 91-year-old billionaire since the previous record-setting bid of $4.5 million in 2019. The past two auctions were called off due to the pandemic.

Buffett, who says this will be the last charity lunch, has raised $53 million for GLIDE since the auction began in 2000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.