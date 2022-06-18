Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 17

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an incident involving a city councilwoman, a deadly motorcycle accident and someone wearing a wig who allegedly stole from lockers.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, June 17.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha councilwoman suspect in domestic violence case

Councilwoman Juanita Johnson is under investigation by the OPD domestic violence unit following a disturbance at a business.

Omaha city councilwoman Juanita Johnson is named as the suspect in a domestic violence report.

5. Deadly motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation

A motorcycle and car collided near a Target. The driver of the motorcycle died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

There was a fatal accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

4. Former Iowa teacher accused of inappropriate contact with students

Benjamin Work was accused of having inappropriate contact with six minor students at West Harrison School between last fall and this spring.

Charges have been filed against a former teacher at West Harrison School in Iowa.

3. Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market

Increased mortgage rates are affecting the housing market by pushing out some homebuyers and reducing the demand.

6 News is On Your Side helping save you money.

2. 6 On Your Side: Locked lockers don’t stop theft

Someone wearing a wig allegedly stole from lockers at a Council Bluffs Gym.

6 News On Your Side talks to a victim with a warning that lock isn't always enough.

1. Sarpy County Sheriff cruisers collide at felony traffic stop

Two Sarpy County Sheriff cruisers collided when responding to a road rage call.

6 News got new details to report on the crash in downtown La Vista involving two Sarpy County Sheriff's deputies' cruisers.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market
2. Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law
3. Sarpy County responds to road rage call, arrest suspect
4. Former Iowa teacher accused of inappropriate contact with students face charges
5. Fatal crash involving motorcycle near Omaha Target under investigation
6. Bacon tweet on ‘assassination attempt’ of SCOTUS Justice Kavanaugh prompts criticism
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending June 10
Top 6 for week ending June 3
Top 6 for week ending May 27
Top 6 for week ending May 20
Top 6 in May 2022
Top 6 in 2021

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
Poison hemlock spreading across Omaha-metro
Kyle Miotke
NSP: Missing Indiana girl found near Kearney
One person killed, two injured in north Omaha crash
Omaha Police to street racers: We’re coming after you

Latest News

Omaha Fire Department: Homeowner arrested after intentionally starting fire in house
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured after overnight shooting in Omaha Old Market
6 First Alert: Long stretch of dangerous heat early next week