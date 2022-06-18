Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 17

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, June 17.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Councilwoman Juanita Johnson is under investigation by the OPD domestic violence unit following a disturbance at a business.

Omaha city councilwoman Juanita Johnson is named as the suspect in a domestic violence report.

A motorcycle and car collided near a Target. The driver of the motorcycle died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

There was a fatal accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

Benjamin Work was accused of having inappropriate contact with six minor students at West Harrison School between last fall and this spring.

Charges have been filed against a former teacher at West Harrison School in Iowa.

Increased mortgage rates are affecting the housing market by pushing out some homebuyers and reducing the demand.

6 News is On Your Side helping save you money.

Someone wearing a wig allegedly stole from lockers at a Council Bluffs Gym.

6 News On Your Side talks to a victim with a warning that lock isn't always enough.

Two Sarpy County Sheriff cruisers collided when responding to a road rage call.

6 News got new details to report on the crash in downtown La Vista involving two Sarpy County Sheriff's deputies' cruisers.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.