Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 17
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an incident involving a city councilwoman, a deadly motorcycle accident and someone wearing a wig who allegedly stole from lockers.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, June 17.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha councilwoman suspect in domestic violence case
Councilwoman Juanita Johnson is under investigation by the OPD domestic violence unit following a disturbance at a business.
5. Deadly motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation
A motorcycle and car collided near a Target. The driver of the motorcycle died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
4. Former Iowa teacher accused of inappropriate contact with students
Benjamin Work was accused of having inappropriate contact with six minor students at West Harrison School between last fall and this spring.
3. Omaha realtors notice new trends in housing market
Increased mortgage rates are affecting the housing market by pushing out some homebuyers and reducing the demand.
2. 6 On Your Side: Locked lockers don’t stop theft
Someone wearing a wig allegedly stole from lockers at a Council Bluffs Gym.
1. Sarpy County Sheriff cruisers collide at felony traffic stop
Two Sarpy County Sheriff cruisers collided when responding to a road rage call.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
