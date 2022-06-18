Advertisement

Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market

Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market.

Omaha Police tells 6 News just before 1 a.m. Saturday, off-duty officers working security at the Gate 10 Sports Bar reported shots fired in the parking lot at 10th and Harney.

Police then chased a vehicle fleeing the scene to 42nd and Dodge. There they found two male shooting victims in the car. A third male shooting victim arrived at a medical center in a different car.

Police have not yet named any possible suspects.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
Poison hemlock spreading across Omaha-metro
Kyle Miotke
NSP: Missing Indiana girl found near Kearney
One person killed, two injured in north Omaha crash
Omaha Police to street racers: We’re coming after you

Latest News

Omaha Fire Department: Homeowner arrested after intentionally starting fire in house
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured after overnight shooting in Omaha Old Market
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 17
6 First Alert: Long stretch of dangerous heat early next week