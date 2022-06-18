Police searching for missing man out of Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man went missing in Plattsmouth Friday.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska as law enforcement attempts to locate 67-year-old Richard Singer.

Singer was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Friday and went missing from the 300 block of north 5th Street in Plattsmouth.

Police say Singer is roughly 5-foot-11-inches tall and 165 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and wears silver glasses. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt and a black jacket.

Singer allegedly left the area on foot with another person and did not return.

According to police, Singer has diminished mental capacity and medical conditions that require daily medication.

Anyone with information on Richard Singer should call 911 or contact the Plattsmouth Police Department at (402) 296-3311.

