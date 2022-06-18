Advertisement

Omaha Police investigating early Saturday shooting that leaves one injured

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near 12th and Castelar
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning.

According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 12th and Castelar Street at 4:20 a.m. Saturday for a shooting.

A victim injured in the shooting allegedly left the scene before police arrived. Police say the victim later went to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say a tip leading to an arrest in this incident can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

This is the second of two separate shootings Omaha Police responded to Saturday morning.

